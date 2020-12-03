Hyderabad, Jamshedpur Share Points in Dramatic 1-1 Draw

It was a game of two halves, with the first half featuring few chances for both sides and ending goalless. The closest chance of the half came in the 41st minute with Hyderabad's Halicharan Narzary hitting the post at the end of a brilliant solo run.

Aridane Santana put Hyderabad ahead in the 50th minute. Jamshedpur goalkeeper Pawan Kumar deflected Narzary's shot only for the ball to fall straight into the path of Santana who found the target easily.

Five minutes later, Liston Colaco brilliantly led a Hyderabad counter attack as he dribbled past a sliding tackle to make it three attackers against one defender. He passed it ahead to Ashish Rai but the latter was too late in releasing the shot and Laldinliana Renthlei blocked it successfully.