Fans Livid as FC Goa Bans Posters, Banners from Stadium

Fans have been left livid after Indian Super League franchise FC Goa banned posters and banners in the stadium for the Wednesday duel with Mumbai City FC.

"It is unfortunate. Because banners and posters go a long way in motivating players and is part and parcel of cheering up a squad," Siddharth Mehta, a Goa-based member of the 'Gaur army', a local fan contingent which cheers the club during games, told IANS.

"It is a stupid decision. We have been supporting the club in home and away games for the last six years. This is unbelievable," another FC Goa fan said.

The ban on posters and banners was announced by the club on Wednesday as additions to the list of items banned from the team's home turf, the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Fatorda.