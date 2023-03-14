ADVERTISEMENT

ISL 2023 Final: Date, Time, Fun Carnival, Activities, Performers, and Tickets

ISL 2023 Final: The fun carnival will start at 4 pm on 18 March 2023 at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Football
2 min read
The final match of the Indian Super League (ISL) between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played on Saturday, 18 March 2023 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa. Besides, the enthralling football match, viewers will be able to enjoy a family fun carnival, live performances by renowned DJ's and A26, and many more other activities.

Let us read about the ISL Final 2023 fun carnival date, time, performers, activities, and steps to book the tickets below.

ISL 2023 Final: Fun Carnival Date, Time, and Venue

The ISL final 2023 will be played on Saturday, 18 March 2023 at 7:30 pm. Viewers will witness an amazing fun carnival on the same day. The family carnival will start at 4 pm and will end at 6:30 pm. Live performances will start at 6:30 and end at 7:15 pm at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

ISL 2023 Final: Live Performers and Activities

Before the final match of ISL 2023, fans would be able to witness some amazing live performances by DJ Chetas. Also, One of Goa's renowned bands 'A26' will also perform at the stadium to add some local flavour to the event.

A FIFA Mobile stall with interactive games would be there for the spectators to win lots of prizes. A game zone by Hamleys would also be there at the stadium for kids to play lots of games at the fun carnival.

There will be lots of local and international delicacies at the ISL 2023 fun carnival for people to enjoy the event to the fullest.

How To Book Tickets for the ISL Final 2023?

All the football fans who want to attend the ISL Final 2023 can book their tickets from the BookMyShow app and website. You can also click here to get the tickets.

