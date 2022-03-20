ISL 2022 Final: Kattimani's Heroics in Shootout Gives Hyderabad Title vs Kerala

Diaz looked in fine form as he ran Hyderabad defence ragged and made those off-the-ball runs that kept the opposition defence on tenterhooks. At the half-hour mark, Luna tried his trademark dipping effort but the ball was collected with ease by Laxmikanth Kattimani in Hyderabad's goal.

The game got off to a lively start with Kerala dominating proceedings but the tempo tapered off a bit after the initial exchanges with both teams not really showing teeth upfront. Kerala were successful in keeping Ogbeche quiet but the likes of Luna and Vazquez too struggled to really burst to life.

Hyderabad were dealt a blow when Joel Chianese had to be replaced by Javier Siverio as the former picked up an injury in the 39th minute, and almost immediately Vazquez found the woodwork after Luna put in a delightful ball inside the box for Khabra to chest it down and Vazquez charging in to have a crack at goal first time. The missile of a strike cannoned off the crossbar as Hyderabad heaved a sigh of relief.

Just before half-time, Siverio forced Prabhsukhan Gill to make a brilliant save after the Spaniard got on the end of a Yasir Mohammad free-kick only for his header to be turned away at the near post.

Hyderabad FC came out all guns blazing in the second period, Joao Victor forcing Gil into a diving save from distance and Ogbeche firing over the bar after bursting through on goal with a deft first touch. Against the run of play, Kerala took the lead.

Vazquez found Rahul in the final third, the latter sprinting towards goal with Hyderabad defenders guilty of not closing him down. Rahul then tried his luck from distance and Kattimani should have done better, getting a feeble hand to the ball but failing to keep it out of goal.

Gill then kept his side in the driver's seat with a brilliant save from an Ogbeche free-kick but Hyderabad's constant forays bore fruit two minutes from full time, Tavora scoring a screamer after another substitute Halicharan Narzary's delectable ball inside the box was cleared by the Kerala defence.

In extra-time, Ogbeche's overhead kick went just wide in the first half while the Nigerian's effort was cleared off the line in the second essay by Marko Leskovic. Kerala coach Ivan Vukomanovic replaced Vazquez with Vincy Barretto, raising a few eyebrows but it looked it the Spaniard had picked up a knock.