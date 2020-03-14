ATK Beat Chennaiyin to Lift ISL Title For Record Third Time

Hernandez scored his first goal of the season to open the scoring for the Kolkata outfit as early as in the 10th minute. Roy Krishna sent in a cross inside the box to find Hernandez who did the rest.

ATK went into half-time 1-0 up.

Three minutes into the second half, ATK struck again through Edu Garcia to seal the title. David Williams sent a great pass to Edu, who comfortably placed it at the far post.

In the 69th minute, Chennaiyin’s Nerijus Valskis made a brilliant strike to reduce the deficit but unfortunately it wasn’t enough for the two-time champions.

Hernandez struck once again in stoppage time to put the final nail in the coffin.

Meanwhile, the final was played in front of an empty stadium amidst coronavirus pandemic.