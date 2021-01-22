Is Lionel Messi Unhappy at Barcelona? Does He Need a Reboot?

Messi meanwhile picked up his first ever red card for the Barcelona senior team.

There is absolutely no defense or logic of his actions against Athletic Bilbao, much like the unwanted noise around him regarding his future at the club.

Messi taking a swing at Asier Villalibre is not the first time there has been a show of rage or heated moment involving him. There’s been plenty of nasty duels with Sergio Ramos and Pepe in El Clasicos and more recently last year, when Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix was on the receiving end.

On that Sunday night in Seville during the SuperCopa Final, Messi’s lashing out was purely in rage, less likely aimed at his opponent, but more probably a reaction to the increasing frustrations due to the recent decline in fortunes and that he is hopelessly helpless.

Rarely has there been a day at Barcelona where Messi has not found a way as defenders have come and gone, failing the test against his unmatched skills. Things have always fallen in place when his feet took charge but now even that can’t arrest the slump for La Blauranga, a club he has loved with all his heart from the get-go, one that holds a special place in Messi’s heart.