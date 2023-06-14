Intercontinental Cup 2023: India vs Lebanon Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The third edition of the Intercontinental Cup 2023 football tournament kick started on 9 June and will end on 18 June 2023. The matches are being played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
India is all set to take on Lebanon in their next match on Thursday, 15 June 2023. The team has already reached finals after beating Mongolia and Vanuatu by 2-0 and 1-0 respectively, and is at the top position of the Intercontinental Cup 2023 Points Table.
The Intercontinental Cup 2023 has arrived after a hiatus of four years and currently four teams including India, Lebanon, Mongolia and Vanuatu are playing in the tournament.
Let us read about the India vs Lebanon date, time, live streaming, and telecast details of Intercontinental Cup 2023 below.
When Is the India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 Match?
The India vs Lebanon football match will be played tomorrow on Thursday, 15 June 2023.
Where Will Be the India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 Match Played?
The India vs Lebanon football match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
At What Time Will the India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 Match Start?
The India vs Lebanon football match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where To Watch the India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 Match Live Telecast in India?
The live telecast of India vs Lebanon football match will be available on the Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.
When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of the India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup 2023 Match in India?
The India vs Lebanon football match will be live streamed in India tomorrow on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
