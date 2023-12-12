Inter Miami vs Al Nassr Match Confirms Messi & Ronaldo's Face-Off In 2024

The greatest football rivalry is all set to rekindle itself as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo get ready to come face-to-face once again. Inter Miami has confirmed that they will take on Al-Nassr in the Riyadh Season Cup next year.
The match is part of the three-team Riyadh Season Cup and it marks the first international tour for Inter Miami, featuring trips to El Salvador and Hong Kong as well.
The team will initially play against Al-Hilal at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh on January 29 before their face-off with Al-Nassr at the same venue on February 1. This scheduled game marks another chapter of the historic rivalry between two of the modern game’s greatest players, Messi and Ronaldo.
Major League Soccer (MLS) club announced on Monday that Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami FC is all set to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in 2024 as a part of its preseason international tour. Ronaldo made a move from Premier League side Manchester United to Al-Nassr last season and has gone on to score 34 goals while providing 12 assists in 41 appearances. In this season itself, Ronaldo has scored 20 goals and provided 10 assists in 22 games for Al-Nassr.
As for Messi, he made a move from Paris Saint-Germain to MLS side Inter Miami this year. The Argentine superstar scored 11 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions, including a memorable stint in the Leagues Cup, where he netted 10 goals and provided an assist, leading Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy.
Despite missing out on the MLS playoffs, Messi's performances have been stellar, earning him the team's MVP for the 2023 season. His arrival also sparked a surge in league interest, with jersey sales and match viewership soaring, underscoring his influence beyond the pitch.
The two players share an impressive 13 Ballon d'Or awards between them, with Messi leading the race by eight to Ronaldo's five. The two players have previously clashed over thirty times in their illustrious careers.
