Inter Miami vs Al Nassr Match Confirms Messi & Ronaldo's Face-Off In 2024

The greatest football rivalry is all set to rekindle itself as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo get ready to come face-to-face once again. Inter Miami has confirmed that they will take on Al-Nassr in the Riyadh Season Cup next year.

The match is part of the three-team Riyadh Season Cup and it marks the first international tour for Inter Miami, featuring trips to El Salvador and Hong Kong as well.

The team will initially play against Al-Hilal at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh on January 29 before their face-off with Al-Nassr at the same venue on February 1. This scheduled game marks another chapter of the historic rivalry between two of the modern game’s greatest players, Messi and Ronaldo.