Indian Women's Team at AFC Asian Cup Hit by COVID; Could This Have Been Avoided?

India was in the Women's Asian Cup for the first time in 19 years, the last appearance being in 2003. Ranked 55th in the FIFA rankings, India was in with an outside chance of making it to the FIFA Women's World Cup, provided they made it to the semi-finals of the tournament. A quarter-final berth, at least, is what the coach Thomas Dennerby had set as the realistic target.

And with matches against IR Iran and Chinese Taipei considered winnable, apart from the difficult fixture against China, a berth in the top eight wasn't a distant dream. India had spent the better part of two years touring through Europe, Asia, and South America, playing high-quality opponents in the build-up to the 20th edition of the Asian Cup.

The women's team, in the years gone by, have finished runners-up twice and second runners-up once. But all of those results were in the three editions between 1979 and 1983. As for the remaining 11 editions, India could qualify only for six and failed to progress past the group stage.

While that is in terms of international tournaments for the senior team, the Asian Cup was definitively a chance to make the spotlight stronger for women's football in the country.

A good showing at the Asian level would have also given the team more confidence going forward, and the snowball effect of that cannot be discounted. Women’s football in India has been on the rise, thanks to the Asian Cup, the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, and icons like Bala Devi playing for the Scottish powerhouse Rangers FC. And it would be quite disappointing to see the crest fall to a trough abruptly.

The whole country was witness to how there's been an upsurge in the interest in the javelin event in athletics since Neeraj Chopra won his gold at the Tokyo Olympics.