Indian Men’s Senior Team Leaves for Saudi Arabia To Play Afg in WC Qualifiers

India's senior men's team has left for Saudi Arabia to play against Afghanistan for FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

IANS
Published
Football
1 min read
A 25-member Indian Senior Men’s Team left for Abha, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, 15 March, 2024, to play the away tie against Afghanistan in the Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification.

The Indian team will play the away match against Afghanistan on 21 March, 2024, in Abha (22 March, 12.30 am IST). India’s home match against Afghanistan will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on 26 March, 2024.

India are currently tied on three points in Group A of the qualifiers, along with Kuwait, who are ahead on goal difference. The Blue Tigers defeated Kuwait (1-0) in Kuwait City in their opening match of the qualifiers, before losing to Qatar (0-3) in Bhubaneswar. Qatar currently lead the group with six points.

The squad:

  • Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

  • Defenders: Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Subhasish Bose, Anwar Ali, Amey Ranawade, Jay Gupta.

  • Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Imran Khan.

  • Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh.

