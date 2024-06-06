Sunil Chhetri's Retirement: Reminiscing 10 Best Goals of His Career

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri will take to the field for his final international match on Thursday, 6 June, at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.
Since making his debut in 2005, Chhetri has become the face of Indian football. Over a stellar 19-year career, he has scored 94 goals in 150 appearances for the Blue Tigers, ranking him third among active international goal-scorers, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
As he prepares to don the national jersey one last time, let's revisit 10 of the most memorable goals from his remarkable 19-year career:
India vs Lebanon, 2023
In the Intercontinental Cup final at the renowned Kalinga Stadium, Sunil Chhetri demonstrated his exceptional skill, securing the crucial opening goal for the Blue Tigers against Lebanon. This match marked India's first victory over Lebanon since 1977.
Chhetri's pivotal goal came in the 46th minute of the second half, following three goalless halves between the two teams. His close-range strike broke the deadlock, showcasing his prolific scoring ability. Following Chhetri's lead, India doubled their advantage with a second goal in the 66th minute, sealing a commanding performance against a young Lebanon side.
India vs Kuwait, 2023
In the second minute of first-half injury time of the SAFF Championship 2023, Sunil Chhetri put India ahead with his 92nd international goal, marking his 140th appearance for the national team. This goal was also his 23rd in the SAFF Championship, tying the record held by Maldivian legend Ali Ashfaq. Although the Blue Tigers were unable to maintain their lead, Chhetri's goal remained a significant contribution.
India vs Oman, 2022
In the first game of Group E in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers and Asian Qualifiers, India faced Oman in Guwahati. This match highlighted Sunil Chhetri's prowess as he put the Blue Tigers ahead in the 24th minute, scoring his 72nd international goal. The opportunity arose when Oman’s Abdulaziz Al Ghailani received a yellow card for a tackle on Ashique Kuruniyan, resulting in a free-kick for India. Brandon Fernandes took the kick, spotting Chhetri making a run inside the 6-yard box. With a single touch, Chhetri skillfully found the back of the net, giving India a crucial lead going into halftime.
India vs Bangladesh, 2021
Sunil Chhetri's second-half brace propelled India to a 2-0 victory over Bangladesh in their Group E clash of the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers in Doha.
Chhetri led by example, finding the net in the 79th minute and again in injury time to break India's 11-match winless streak. These goals brought his personal tally to 74 for the national team, surpassing UAE's Ali Mabkhout and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, making him the second-highest active international goalscorer at that time.
India vs Thailand, 2019
Nominated as one of the contenders for the best goal from the group stages, Sunil Chhetri's second goal against Thailand in India's opening match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 was another superb goal from the talismanic footballer.
Chhetri initially opened the scoring against the War Elephants with a well-placed penalty in the first half. However, Thailand equalised through Teerasil Dangda in the 33rd minute. With everything to play for in the second half, Chhetri swiftly regained the lead for the Blue Tigers. In the 46th minute, Udanta Singh sprinted down the right flank and delivered a precise low cross into the Thai box.
The ball seemed destined for Ashique Kuruniyan, but he cleverly dummied it, leaving the Thai defense wrongfooted and the ball for an onrushing Chhetri.
The then 34-year-old struck a first-time shot, restoring India's lead with grace and precision. This goal inspired the Blue Tigers to a historic 4-1 victory over Thailand, their first AFC Asian Cup win since 1964, and marked Chhetri's 67th international goal.
India vs Kyrgyz Republic, 2017
Sunil Chhetri's exemplary goal secured a 1-0 victory for India, propelling the team to the top of Group 'A' in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup (third round) qualifying tournament at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
After a goalless first half, the visiting team launched a relentless attack, creating numerous chances that threatened to breach the Indian defense. However, Chhetri turned the tide by dispossessing an opponent near the Indian penalty area. He surged forward, evading two defenders, and then passed to Jeje Lalpekhlua after reaching the center of the pitch. Chhetri continued his run as Lalpekhlua drew his marker wide. A perfectly timed chip found Chhetri, who delivered a stellar first-time shot on the bounce, beating the Kyrgyz Republic goalkeeper in the 69th minute. This goal turned out to be the match-winner, cementing a memorable victory for India.
India vs Afghanistan, 2016
In the SAFF Championship 2015 final, India faced Afghanistan in a tense match that remained deadlocked at full-time. Rising to the occasion, Indian captain Sunil Chhetri scored the decisive goal in the 10th minute of extra time, securing a victory that avenged India's loss to Afghanistan in the 2013 final.
India vs Cameroon, 2012
India, the two-time defending champions of the Nehru Cup, faced a venue change from the compact Ambedkar Stadium to the expansive Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Despite Cameroon fielding only five regular starters, they posed a strong challenge. Trailing 2-1 in the 54th minute, India found hope when Sunil Chhetri scored a late equalizer. Chhetri further showcased his composure by converting his penalty in the shootout, leading India to a 5-4 victory.
India vs Tajikistan, 2008
The 2008 AFC Challenge Cup marked a historic milestone in Indian football, as the Blue Tigers qualified for the 2011 Asian Cup for the first time in 27 years, with Sunil Chhetri playing a pivotal role in this achievement.
Chhetri's hat-trick inspired India to a 4-1 victory over Tajikistan in the final, held at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi. India topped Group A with seven points from three matches. In the semifinal, Chhetri scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 win over Myanmar, setting the stage for their ultimate triumph against Tajikistan in the final.
India vs Cambodia, 2007
During the 2007 Nehru Cup match between India and Cambodia at the Ambedkar Stadium, Sunil Chhetri, playing alongside with Bhaichung Bhutia, showcased his scoring brilliance in the second half. Within a mere three minutes, Chhetri demonstrated his skill with a remarkable 30-yard chip followed by a precisely cushioned first-time header into the corner of the net.
