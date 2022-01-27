India Coach Blames AFC for COVID Outbreak in Women's Team; What Do Rules Say?
India were forced to withdraw from the Women's AFC Asian Cup after COVID-19 hit the squad.
The Indian women’s football team’s sudden and forced withdrawal from the Women’s AFC Asian Cup has left everyone stunned, especially because no other team in the tournament reported as many COVID-19 cases.
The hosts, who had two players in isolation before their first game kicked off, had more than 12 cases in the camp before their second game against Chinese Taipei (23 January), and weren’t able to field a team. This according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) rules made India’s games null and void, meaning the hosts were out of the tournament, leaving the team devastated.
On 26 January, the India coach Thomas Dennerby, in a press conference, blamed the AFC for the fiasco, claiming that they had held on to information about seven positive COVID-19 cases among the hotel staff. According to Dennerby, this is where the trouble started from.
But, What Does the Rule Book Say?
According to the Special Rules Applicable to AFC Competitions During COVID-19 Pandemic issued by the AFC, Article 5 states:
5.1: Subject to Article 5.2, the Host Organisation shall be responsible for:
5.1.1: implementing preventative measures in all Controlled Access Areas in compliance with the medical protocol set by the AFC and the relevant authorities of the host country, at its own cost; and
5.1.2: organising and covering the cost of the COVID-19 testing process for the AFC Delegation and Participating Teams/Participating Clubs upon their arrival to the host country and (if required) on an ongoing basis, as well as for organising and covering the cost of the COVID-19 testing process for Participating Teams/Participating Clubs already based in the host country. This shall include, without limitation, the purchase of testing kits, the delivery of testing, the analysis of samples and the results management process. The Host Organisation shall ensure that these obligations are discharged using appropriately skilled personnel and in a timely manner, in the utmost confidence.
5.2: Individuals affiliated to it and/or carrying out duties on its behalf in connection with their involvement in any Match or Competition, including, but not limited to, any insurance coverage, hospitalisation, medical and quarantine costs."
Meanwhile, the AFC Match Operations Protocol During COVID-19 Pandemic (Edition 2021) further states:
Responsibilities of the Host Organisation
“Host Organisations shall be responsible to ensure all other Individuals involved in the Match (e.g. drivers, on-pitch medical staff, hotel staff, etc) are tested in accordance with the above requirements, with special focus on those in close contact with the Participating Players, Participating Officials, Match Officials and the AFC Delegation. In principle, only those who have been tested negative shall be allowed to access a Controlled Access Area.”
“Host Organisations, in consultation with the relevant authorities of the host country, shall establish a comprehensive testing regime for all the Individuals involved in the Match to ensure all Matches are played in a safe environment. They are required to organise tests for Participating Players, Participating Officials, Match Officials and AFC Delegation upon their arrival at the host country. In addition to the test upon arrival, periodic regular tests shall be conducted throughout the duration of the Competition..”
Who Handles the Operations for Women’s Asian Cup?
The Women’s Asian Cup, like all tournaments, has a Local Organising Committee (LOC) that looks after the day-to-day workings, under the supervision of the governing body (AFC in this case, FIFA in terms of World Cups).
The LOC for the Women’s Asian Cup is headed by the AIFF President Praful Patel and has two project directors Ankush Arora and Nandini Arora, both of whom were appointed by the host federation, in this case the AIFF.
Hence, going by the rule book, it would appear that the responsibility of the bio-bubble lies at the door of the LOC.
Have AFC or AIFF Responded to Thomas Dennerby’s Comments?
While the AIFF are yet to comment on what coach Dennerby said, the AFC, too, have not put out a statement on the matter.
However, the AFC responded to a query from IANS, saying it has always complied with the host country's medical regulations.
"The AFC has successfully conducted major tournaments across Asia in the face of serious challenges posed by the pandemic by implementing strict medical and health protocols that are in line with the host country's medical regulations," AFC said in a statement in response to a query by IANS over email.
"The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is deeply disappointed with the unexpected and sad turn of events that led to the withdrawal of the India women's national team from the ongoing AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022.
"We wish the infected players and officials a speedy and full recovery while assuring them of our fullest support and the best medical care," it said in the statement.
The AFC said it will continue to focus on the remaining part of the Asian Cup.
"We will continue to focus on delivering the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 in close collaboration with the AIFF and the LOC by prioritising the safety, health, and wellbeing of all the players, officials and stakeholders," it said.
(With Inputs from ESPN and IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.