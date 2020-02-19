India Awarded Hosting Rights of 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup

The committee also discussed about the phased introduction of the AFC Women's Champions League, following the successful AFC/FIFA pilot championship in Korea Republic in November 2019.

The pilot programme will continue in 2020 with a maximum of six invited clubs.

In 2021 and 2022, there will be eight invited clubs and by 2023 and 2024, this will grow to a minimum of 12 which will be open to all member associations and in 2025, it will be consolidated to 16 teams and by then an AFC women's club competition ranking will have been devised.