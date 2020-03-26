In Italy, Spread of Coronavirus Linked to a Champions League Match

Luca Lorini, the head of the intensive care unit at the Pope John XXIII hospital in Bergamo, currently has 88 patients under his care with the coronavirus; not including many more in other parts of the hospital.

"I'm sure that 40,000 people hugging and kissing each other while standing a centimeter apart — four times, because Atalanta scored four goals (the final result was 4-1) — was definitely a huge accelerator for contagion," Lorini told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

"Right now we're at war. When peace time comes, I can assure you we will go and see how many of the 40,000 people who went to the game became infected," Lorini added. "Right now we have other priorities."

Silvio Brusaferro, the head of Italy's Superior Institute of Health, said over the weekend at the nightly nationally televised briefing by the civil protection agency that the game was "one of the hypotheses" being evaluated as a source of the crisis in Bergamo.

"It's certainly an analysis that can be made," Brusaferro said.

By last week, Bergamo's cemetery became so overwhelmed by the number of dead that military trucks began transporting bodies to a neighboring region for cremation.

Italy remained the European country with the most cases, nearly 70,000, and with almost 7,000 deaths — the most worldwide and more than twice as many as China.