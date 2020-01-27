Feel Appalled, Cheated by AIFF: Ranjit Bajaj on I-League Coverage
Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj on Sunday slammed the AIFF for lack of coverage of the I-league matches, saying he felt "appalled and cheated" by the false promises made by the parent body.
In December 2018, AIFF had announced that the broadcasters are cutting down on TV coverage of the I-League.
Then last November, the AIFF roped in DSport as Hero I-League broadcasters for three years but even then the overall standard of telecast of I-League matches has been sub-standard.
The match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Neroca FC on November 30 last year was not shown "due to technical reasons", while live feed went blank during a game between East Bengal and Real Kashmir FC in Kalyani.
