Mohun Bagan’s Farewell I-League Season: An Affair to Remember

For Mohun Bagan, life (read league) has come full circle this season. The Mariners had started their season with an ugly goalless draw against the Aizawl FC away from home and it was against the same opponent on Tuesday (10 March) the Kolkata giants, playing at home, bagged their fifth I-League title with four games still in hand.

Mohun Bagan beat Aizawl FC 1-0 at the Kalyani stadium to be crowned champions in their farewell I-League season. Their Senegalese striker Papa Babacar Diawara scored the only goal in the match to confirm the three points, to ring in celebrations in the Green and Maroon camp.

For Mohun Bagan we can safely assume that it has been a near perfect season so far. They have had a 14-match unbeaten run this season till now and are safely placed at the top of the league, with 39 points from 16 matches. Real Kashmir are the next best with 24 points from 17 matches.