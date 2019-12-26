Football Returns to the Valley; Real Kashmir Treat Fans to a Win
Taking advantage of the home conditions, Real Kashmir on Thursday scored their first victory of the ongoing I-League season, shocking defending champions Chennai City 2-1 in Srinagar.
Danish Farooq (22nd minute) and Ivory's Bazie Armand (27th) struck for the winners while Syed Suhail Pasha was the lone scorer for the visitors in the 48th minute.
This season their first two home matches were cancelled due to bad weather.
Back in front of their home fans, Snow Leopards kicked off the proceedings, staying firmly in the driving seat. Their quick and fluidic, yet disciplined passing and movement was almost too much for Chennai to handle in the early stages.
Earlier, Real Kashmir had drawn their away matches against Kolkata giants East Bengal and Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) of Imphal before taking on the holders in front of a packed TRC Ground.
In the closing stages of the game, the visitors failed to pose any real threat as the Snow Leopards held on to register their first win of their I-League campaign, duly rewarding the Srinagar aficionados who braved the cold to get firmly behind their team.
The win takes Real Kashmir to seventh place in the I-League standings with five points, while the defending champions drop to eighth place with the same tally, but with an inferior goal difference of -2. Local lad Farooq was adjudged to be the Hero of the Match.
Commenting on RKFC’s victory, Real Kashmir FC co-founder, Sandeep Chattoo shared “It was a splendid win and we did it for Kashmir. The coach and the team ensured that every Kashmiri returned smiling today back home.”
Farooq Khan, Advisor to Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed the match and complimented both the teams for enthralling Kashmiris along with an excellent football show.
(With inputs from PTI)
