I-League: Mohun Bagan Win First Derby vs East Bengal Since 2018
Set to join the Indian Super League bandwagon from the next season, Mohun Bagan prevailed 2-1 against arch-rivals East Bengal in an emotional I-League derby in Kolkata on Sunday.
They now have 17 points from eight matches, six clear of second placed Punjab FC.
A lacklustre East Bengal reduced the margin through Marcos Jimenez (72nd). They were unlucky when Juan Mera's 30-yard shot bounced off the crosspiece as they suffered third defeat in row to be on eight points from seven matches.
With Mohun Bagan announcing their merger with two-time ISL champions ATK, this was the penultimate derby in the I-League era.
There was a massive turnout with 63,756 fans attending the match.
Crowds poured in hours before the start, holding placards and chanting the team slogans, making it a festive atmosphere at the iconic venue which will host the final I-league derby on March 15.
