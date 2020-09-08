Hope Messi Ends His Career in Our League: LaLiga President

LaLiga President Javier Tebas said on Monday that he hopes Lionel Messi ends his career at FC Barcelona, admitting that they were worried about the superstar leaving the club at one point of time.

Argentine forward Messi ended speculation last week about his future at the Catalan giants by announcing that he would stay for another season, though reluctantly, rather than fight his club in a court of law.

Messi, 33, had informed Barcelona that he wanted to leave the club on a free transfer, according to a clause in his contract. But both Barcelona and LaLiga stood firm, saying that Messi's contract with the club was valid and any club interested in his services would have to pay the club 700m euro as per the buyout clause in its entirety.