Kane, Sancho & Lukaku Among Transfers to Lookout for This Summer

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has had its effect on almost all walks of life, including the frenzied and edgy world of football transfers, the summer window this year promises to be fascinating as always.

While for the financial losses for clubs is well documented and is majorly the concern for most, some others face the prospect of punishments from UEFA for the attempted coup that was the European Super League.

While that is one kettle of fish there is also the small matter of Lionel Messi’s future with FC Barcelona. Add to that thoughts of Sergio Ramos leaving Real Madrid and Harry Kane bidding farewell to his beloved Tottenham Hotspur, and the football fan has quite a cocktail to digest, along with the Euros and the Olympics!