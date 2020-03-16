Habas Will Coach Merged ATK-Mohun Bagan Team: Co-Owner Goenka

Fresh from winning a record third Indian Super League title, ATK boss Sanjiv Goenka on Sunday announced that Antonio Habas would remain the coach of their team that has merged with the country's oldest club, Mohun Bagan.

The Spaniard, who had guided them to the title in the inaugural ISL in 2014, was back at the helm at the start of 2019 following two tumultuous years, which witnessed four coaches with the team finishing ninth and sixth in the standings.