Chinese Champs Guangzhou Start Work on $1.7 Billion Soccer Stadium

Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande on Thursday began building a new stadium costing 12 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) and boasting a 100,000 capacity, making it one of the world's largest arenas.

It will be marginally larger than Barcelona's Camp Nou and is scheduled to be ready by the end of 2022, Xinhua news agency said.

Guangzhou Evergrande Football Stadium will have an eye-catching lotus flower design wrapped around it, a nod to the southern city's status as China's "Flower City".