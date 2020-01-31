Greek PM Mitsotakis Threatens Suspension of Soccer Leagues

Greece's prime minister is seeking emergency talks with soccer's world and European governing bodies to reform the country's professional leagues and has threatened to suspend the competition as well as club participation in European tournaments.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, 30 January that he would extend "personal invitations" to the heads of FIFA and UEFA for emergency talks in Athens.

The warning came amid a public clash between the owners of two of the country's most prominent clubs, Olympiakos and PAOK, over ownership rules - a spat that has also touched off a heated political dispute.