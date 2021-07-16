Great Britain Women's Football Team to Take a Knee at Tokyo Olympics

Hege went on to say, "We are clear that taking the knee is an important symbol of peaceful protest against discrimination, injustice and inequality in society and we are glad that the IOC have acknowledged the importance of this form of freedom of expression. We will do so with the utmost respect for our fellow competitors, officials and the IOC, with due regard for the ideals that lie at the heart of the Olympic movement."



The team will have three captains for the tournament in Steph Houghton, Sophie Ingle and Kim Little.



The trio has been chosen by Hege, with each player set to captain games on rotation throughout the tournament. Houghton is the current captain of England while Ingle wears the armband for Wales and Little is Scotland's vice-captain.



Great Britain begin their Group E campaign against Chile in Sapporo on 21 July.