Goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Keen to Pick the Brains of Seniors

Goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem looks forward to learn and absorb as much as possible from Indian football team seniors Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Amrinder Singh. Dheeraj is part of the Indian extended squad gearing up for their remaining 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Doha.

"I still remember when I got the first call-up for the senior national team they [Gurpreet and Amrinder] congratulated me and the team welcomed me like a family member. They were very nice to me and told me that I have been doing well and have a lot to learn," Dheeraj told AIFF TV.

"They keep on motivating me, help me rectify my mistakes during training and tell me what to do and what not to do, what is better for me and what's not. It is something very important and a huge learning for me," he said.