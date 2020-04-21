Bundesliga Likely to Resume on 9 May Behind Closed Doors

Germany's Bundesliga could resume from May 9, regional leaders of the country's biggest states said, although games can only take place without spectators to prevent coronavirus contagion.

Markus Soeder, state premier of Bavaria which hosts champions Bayern Munich, said it remains "completely unimaginable to have spectators" in the stadiums given the need for social distancing to slow the virus spread.

But "we could perhaps from May 9 play such a round of 'ghost games'," Soeder told Bild, using the German term "Geisterspiele" for matches played in empty stadiums.

"A weekend with football is much more bearable than a weekend without football," he added.