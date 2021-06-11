France, Portugal & England Among the Favourites for 2020 Euros

After a year of waiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 European Championships is going to kick off on 11 June in Rome with Italy playing Turkey. Since 2004, when Greece surprised everyone and won the tournament, only Spain (twice) and Portugal have lifted the title. Led by the talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal come into the tournament as the defending champions, having won in 2016 at the expense of current world champions France.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, it will be played in 11 venues with 24 teams crisscrossing the continent in the battle to be crowned Europe’s best men’s football team.