Footballer Expelled From Lyon First Team for Farting and Laughing
Marcelo was expelled from Lyon in January this year, for his intolerable behavior in the dressing room.
Brazilian defender Marcelo was dropped from the French football team Lyon's squad for continuous farting and laughing in the dressing room.
In August 2021, following their 3-0 defeat to Angers, Marcelo was expelled from the Lyon senior squad, according to a report in ESPN.
The defender had been caught laughing during the Lyon’s captain Leo Dubois’ speech to encourage the squad following the game, which the team’s manager Peter Bosz and sporting director Juninho did not like.
The report also said that the club had disciplined Marcelo for constantly farting among teammates in the dressing room as well as laughing in the presence of Bosz and Juninho.
Considered to be one of the leaders of the team, Marcelo had signed a new contract just months before this season started. However his behaviour led to the termination of his contract in January.
The Brazilian went on to join Bordeaux, who are bottom of Ligue 1 with 2 games remaining.
