Finland’s Win Over Denmark Eclipsed by Eriksen’s Worrying Collapse

Separated by the Baltic Sea, Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen was billed to be a very special encounter and close to 16,000 people were set for a delightful evening. For 40-odd minutes, it was the case as neither side were willing to concede an inch.

But the mood changed rapidly, to shock, despair, tears and plenty of prayers, as fans world over went through the emotional rollercoaster while medics administered CPR on Christian Eriksen, who collapsed while trying to receive the ball from a throw-in.