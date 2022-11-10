2022 FIFA World Cup: Will Lionel Messi Have The Last Laugh in Qatar?

“They tell me that all men are equal in the eyes of god but this man seriously makes you think about those words.”

One cannot disagree but revel in admiration at football commentator Ray Hudson’s description of Lionel Messi’s genius as a footballer. Hudson is one of those blessed few who had the opportunity to witness the ‘football god’ from such close quarters many a time.

However, Messi’s reach extends beyond the four corners of a football field as suggested by the 371 million followers he has on Instagram. The staggering numbers are merely a display of the influence the Argentine has had upon the people due to his achievements in football.

Though numbers alone are not enough to describe a man many fondly call 'La Pulga'.