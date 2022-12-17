FIFA World Cup 2022 Winners Prize Money: Know Amount of Winning Team; Details
People are waiting for an exciting FIFA World Cup 2022 finals between Argentina and France that are scheduled to take place on Sunday, 18 December 2022. Football fans will see a battle between Kylian Mbappe and the veteran Lionel Messi. Since this is Messi's last World Cup, he will try his best to win the trophy. France will also try to win the trophy so the battle is going to be a tough but exciting one.
The most-awaited FIFA World Cup 2022 is finally coming to an end. People are interested to know the prize money of the winning team. The winning team will take huge prize money with them. We have all the latest details for interested football fans who are eagerly waiting to see who wins the World Cup this year. Keep reading to know more.
The winning team will not only create history and bag the cup but also take home a whopping prize money. Take a look at the latest details related to the prize money in the FIFA World Cup 2022.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Prize Money Details
The winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022, be it Argentina or France, will take home $42 million, which is Rs 3.47 billion in prize money, according to the latest details. The runner-up is likely to get $30 million, which is Rs 2.48 billion.
The team that will secure the third position will get $27 million which is Rs 2.39 billion and the fourth team will receive $25 million which is Rs 2.06 billion.
Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, and England had reached the quarterfinals and they took back $17 million with them, according to the latest details.
The Round of 16 teams which include the USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, and South Korea have gone back with $13 million each.
Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, and Uruguay will receive $9 million each for playing in the group stages in the FIFA World Cup 2022.
It is important to note that the FIFA World Cup 2022 final is set to be played at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The match is going to be exciting and we can see who wins the trophy.
