FIFA to Establish Fund to Protect Unpaid Footballers

FIFA and FIFPRO, the World Players Union, on Tuesday reached an agreement to establish the FIFA Fund for Football Players (FIFA FFP), which aims to provide financial support to players who have not been paid and have no chance of receiving the wages agreed with their clubs, a statement on FIFA's website said.

The world body has set aside USD 16m for the fund up to 2022, with this allocation to be divided as follows: USD 3m in 2020, USD 4m in 2021 and USD 4m in 2022, plus a further USD 5m set aside for the retroactive protection of players' salaries for the period between July 2015 and June 2020.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino welcomed this new initiative.