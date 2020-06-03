FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said that the recent demonstrations of players in Bundesliga matches, showing solidarity with George Floyd, deserve "applause and not a punishment"."For the avoidance of doubt, in a FIFA competition the recent demonstrations of players in Bundesliga matches would deserve an applause and not a punishment," Infantino said in a statement."We all must say no to racism and any form of discrimination. We all must say no to violence. Any form of violence," he added.Floyd, aged 46, died on May 25 shortly after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe" in Minneapolis in the United States.Footballers around the world are taking a stand and voicing their anger following the death of Floyd.Paying tribute to Floyd, Jadon Sancho had sent out a powerful message during Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga match against Paderborn. Sancho, who netted a hat-trick in the game on Sunday, revealed 'Justice for George Floyd' message on his t-shirt which was broadcast around the world.We’re Stronger Together: Jadon Sancho Pays Tribute to George FloydFIFA further said that if fully understands the depth of sentiment and concerns expressed by many footballers in light of the tragic circumstances of the Floyd case."FIFA itself has promoted many anti-racism campaigns which frequently carry the anti-racism message at matches organised under its own auspices," FIFA statement read."The application of the laws of the game approved by the IFAB is left for the competitions organisers which should use common sense and have in consideration the context surrounding the events,"it added. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.