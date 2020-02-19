FC Goa Become First Indian Club to Secure AFC CL Group Stage Spot

FC Goa on Wednesday became the first team from the country to secure a berth in the group stage of the AFC Champions League, the continent's top-tier club competition, after beating Jamshedpur FC 5-0 in an Indian Super League match.

Ferran Corominas (11th), Hugo Boumous (70th and 90th), Jackichand Singh (84th) and Mourtada Fall (87th) scored for FC Goa to ensure that their side ended the league phase on top spot and win the ISL League Winners Shield.