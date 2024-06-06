ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fans Pour Out Emotional Tributes as Sunil Chhetri Plays His Farewell Match

Fans on social media have been paying heartfelt tributes to the legendary footballer.

Emotions were running high as Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri took to the field for his final match representing India against Kuwait in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier on Thursday, 6 June at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Beyond his impressive statistics — 19 years, 150 appearances, and 94 goals — Chhetri's impact on fans is profound and deeply emotional. Throughout his extraordinary journey, the 39-year-old maestro has not only excelled on the field but also inspired millions across the nation.

As the talismanic footballer leads the Blue Tigers for the last time, fans on social media have been paying heartfelt tributes to the legendary footballer.

Here are a few reactions from 'X':

