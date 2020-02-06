FA Cup: Son Nets Winner for Tottenham in 3-2 Win Over Southampton

Tottenham took the lead fortuitously after Tanguy Ndombele's off-target shot was diverted into his own net by Southampton defender Jack Stephens in the 12th minute.

Danny Ings hit the crossbar for Southampton before the visitors did manage to level in the 34th.

Nathan Redmond found space in Spurs' penalty area to send in a low shot that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could only parry into the path of Shane Long, who knocked in the rebound.