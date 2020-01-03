‘Exceptional’: Liverpool Sink Blades to Make it a Year Unbeaten

Jurgen Klopp hailed "exceptional" Liverpool after they made it an entire calendar year without a Premier League defeat as the runaway leaders beat Sheffield United 2-0 on Thursday, 2 January.

Klopp's side moved 13 points clear of second placed Leicester thanks to goals from Egypt forward Mohamed Salah and Senegal winger Sadio Mane at Anfield.

Liverpool's 19th win in 20 league games this season completed an incredible 12 months for a team at the peak of their powers.