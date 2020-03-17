UEFA Makes Formal Proposal to Delay Euro 2020 by One Year

UEFA's first call was with leaders of the European Club Association and European Leagues groups, plus the FIFPro players' union.

What About Other Football Events?

Completing domestic league seasons would allow titles to be awarded and decide entries for the next Champions League and Europa League. The first qualifying games are already scheduled for late June.

If resuming the season is possible, UEFA's options to complete this season include playing the quarterfinals and semifinals as single games instead of over two legs where each team has a home match.

The Champions League final is scheduled for May 30 in Istanbul, but the Turkish city could also be asked host the semifinals in a mini-tournament at a later date.

Sixteen of UEFA's members are involved in the Euro 2020 playoffs, which were scheduled to be played on March 26 and 31. They will decide the last four entries in the 24-nation final tournament.

Postponing Euro 2020 has also created a backlog of national team games in a packed calendar managed by FIFA.

The June 2021 was occupied by the UEFA Nations League final tournament of four teams, plus the start of FIFA's inaugural 24-team Club World Cup. It is due to be hosted in China and feature eight European clubs but no broadcasting or sponsor deals have yet been announced.

FIFA has not commented on revising its Club World Cup plan.

Qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are also scheduled for June 2021 in most European countries. There is currently no space in the calendar to reschedule all those games, and a reduced qualifying program will likely be considered.

However, any cuts in national team matches will impact member federations' revenue and centralized broadcasting deals managed by UEFA.