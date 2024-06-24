Euro 2024: Niclas Fullkrug Cancels Out Ndoye Goal To Keep Germany on Top

Ndoye should have doubled Switzerland's advantage moments later but for all that the striker narrowly missed the target from 16 meters. After the restart, Germany took over and pressed the Nati onto the back foot as Florian Wirtz and Toni Kroos tested Sommer with long-range efforts.

Switzerland caught Germany flat-footed on a fast break in the 84th minute, but Ruben Vargas' goal was ruled offside. Granit Xhaka created another promising chance but Neuer palmed away his hammer. Germany kept it bowling and was rewarded in the dying minutes of the clash as Fullkrug jumped high to nod home David Raum's cross into the area.

Both players came off the bench and paved the way for Germany's Group A win.