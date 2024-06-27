Euro 2024: Draw Enough for Romania, and Slovakia To Go through To Next Round

A goal and a point each was enough as Slovakia and Romania drew 1-1 in the UEFA EURO 2024 Group E game here, with both teams qualifying for the last 16 – Romania as group winners and Slovakia in third place on Wednesday.

A Razvan Marin penalty cancelled Ondrej Duda's goal for Slovakia as both sides went through while Belgium, after a draw with Ukraine, finished second and also made it to the knockout stage. All four teams in Group E finished with four points with a win, a draw and a loss each.