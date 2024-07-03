Euro 2024: Demiral’s Double Strike Helps Turkey Upset Austria to Book QF Berth

The Austrians struggled to create more chances against Türkiye's well-organized defense and failed to produce clear-cut opportunities before the break. Meanwhile, Vincenzo Montella's side remained dangerous, with Demiral heading over the target following another corner kick, reports Xinhua. After the restart, Austria came out with momentum and kept Türkiye's defense busy.

However, Marco Arnautovic couldn't beat goalkeeper Mert Gunok, and Konrad Laimer pulled wide from a promising position moments later. Despite Austria's pressure, it was Montella's side that scored against the flow of the game. Demiral nodded home his second goal from a corner, making it two for Türkiye.