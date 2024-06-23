Euro 2024: Goals From Tielemans and De Bruyne Help Belgium Beat Romania 2-0

A typically driving run from De Bruyne then gave Dodi Lukebakio the chance to test Nita, the keeper saving at full stretch before batting away another Doku shot.

Romania remained determined, finishing the half strong and pressing forward after the break. Valentin Mihaila nearly scored but missed the target. De Bruyne, increasingly influential, combined frequently with Lukaku and came close twice. Casteels saved Belgium by denying Dennis Man when he broke through.

It proved to be a huge save and the keeper then turned provider by clearing long, with De Bruyne anticipating a slight flick-on and stretching out to guide in the second. Romania continued to push but Belgium saw out the final moments to get their campaign up and running.

"After the first game, I wasn't concerned. I don't think we played badly per se. Obviously, we made some mistakes but we created chances, even if we couldn't find the back of the net. We played well during the game and I think we deserved the win, so I'm happy. What's important is that we're creating chances and those situations," said Belgium captain De Bruyne.