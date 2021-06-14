Dumfries Helps Netherlands Edge Out Ukraine in 5-Goal Thriller

The Netherlands started off their 2020 European Championship campaign with a few nervy moments as they edged out a spirited Ukraine 3-2 in Amsterdam on Sunday evening. Denzel Dumfries, who scored his first international goal, clinched the contest with a fine header in the closing minutes, as the Royals watched on at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

All the goals came in the second half after both sides played an entertaining but goalless opening period, where neither were shy of taking the game to the opponent. The Dutch led 2-0 before Ukraine fought back with a couple of goals in the space of 246 seconds to set up an exciting climax.