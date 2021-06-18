UEFA Remind Teams About Obligations After Ronaldo-Coke Incident

Ronaldo moved Coca-Cola bottles aside when he sat down to speak to the media on the eve of Tuesday’s Group F opener against Hungary in Budapest.

The 36-year-old then held up a bottle of water and said “Agua” in Portuguese, making headlines.

The very next day, France midfielder Paul Pogba, who is a Muslim, removed a Heineken beer bottle from in front of him after France’s 1-0 win over Germany.

Euro 2020 tournament director Martin Kallen said the main issue had been with Ronaldo’s action but there was an understanding of players who did such things for religious reasons.