Eriksen Discharged From Hospital After Successful Operation
Eriksen also sent a message to everyone thanking them for their wishes as he recovered in hospital.
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital, the Danish FA confirmed on Friday evening. Eriksen had been admitted to hospital on 12 June, after he collapsed during their game against Finland due to a cardiac arrest. He had to be administered CPR on the field of play before being taking to the hospital.
The Danish FA also said that Eriksen visited his national teammates, who will play Russia on Monday in their final group, before going home. Denmark have lost against Finland and world number 1 side Belgium so far in the group stages.
Eriksen also sent a message to everyone thanking them for their wishes as he recovered in hospital.
“Thank you for the massive number of greetings – it is incredible to see and feel. The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances. It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No doubt I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia,” Eriksen said.
Providing an update on Thursday morning, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said: "After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter). This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.
Speaking after the Finland match, Boesen said Eriksen was "gone", but it was swift treatment on the field of play and by hospital staff that helped stabilise the footballer.
Eriksen's former Ajax team-mate Daley Blind, who is representing Netherlands at Euro 2020, has also been fitted with an ICD after being diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation in 2019.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.