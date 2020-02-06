Abidal to Remain Barcelona Sporting Director Despite Messi Row

Despite Lionel Messi lashing out at him, Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal will keep his job at the club.

According to a BBC Sport report, Barcelona called an emergency meeting with former France defender Abidal on Wednesday to discuss the matter and it was decided after two hours of talks that he will keep his place.

Abidal, who has played with Messi at Barcelona before, made some comments in an interview with Spanish newspaper Diario Sport.

Abidal had said players were not working hard under former coach Ernesto Valverde who was sacked in January.