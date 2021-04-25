English Football to Boycott Social Media Over Racist Abuse

"As a collective, the game recognises the considerable reach and value of social media to our sport. The connectivity and access to supporters who are at the heart of football remains vital," the statement added.

The boycott is scheduled to take place "across a full-fixture programme in the men's and women's professional game and will feature clubs across the Premier League, EFL, Women's Super League (WSL) and Women's Championship switching off their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts," said the Premier League.