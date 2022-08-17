Elon Musk Says His Tweet About Buying Manchester United Was a Joke

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Wednesday to clarify that he was not buying English Premier League (EPL) club Manchester United.

Musk had left the internet confused on Tuesday after announcing that he was going to buy the Red Devils.

“Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome”, the 51-year-old business magnate had tweeted earlier on Tuesday. However, he put out a clarification post in a day's time, stating that it was just a joke on Twitter and he was not buying any sports team.

"No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams," Musk clarified.