Don’t Get ‘Too Arrogant’ Post PL Title Win: Lampard to Liverpool

"Fair play to Liverpool football club, they've won the league, but also don't get too arrogant with it. That was my point, but it's done. In match play, you can get emotional and that was it."

"It was an extraordinary game," Lampard added. "Even when you say they threatened to run away with it, I felt we were in it. I could feel that in the way we were playing.

"It was a turnover and a great strike. A non-foul and then another strike that goes into the top corner. On the third, it was terrible from us defending the corner.

"But other than that in match play, we were OK. The first goal gave us hope and the lads showed great character but they're a fantastic team and we can't afford to make those mistakes.

"Some of the stuff I saw tonight from our team was resilience and quality. At 4-3, if we didn't concede the fifth, I felt like we were coming. But it wasn't to be," he further said.