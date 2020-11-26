Maradona in the ‘Hands of God’, Adios Diego: Newspaper Headlines

After his passing, Argentina announced a three-day period of national mourning.

The Quint
Published
Football
2 min read
Diego Armando Maradona
i

The evening of 25 November left the sporting fraternity in absolute shock as the legendary Diego Armando Maradona breathed his last in his hometown Tigre in Argentina.

After his passing, Argentina announced a three-day period of national mourning while clubs such as Napoli are considering renaming their stadium after him.

Here’s a look at some of the best headlines from around the world:

Maradona in the ‘Hands of God’, Adios Diego: Newspaper Headlines
Image: Twitter 
Maradona in the ‘Hands of God’, Adios Diego: Newspaper Headlines
Image: Twitter 
Maradona in the ‘Hands of God’, Adios Diego: Newspaper Headlines
Image: Twitter 
Maradona in the ‘Hands of God’, Adios Diego: Newspaper Headlines
Image: Twitter 
Maradona in the ‘Hands of God’, Adios Diego: Newspaper Headlines
Image: Twitter 
Maradona in the ‘Hands of God’, Adios Diego: Newspaper Headlines
Image: Twitter 
Maradona in the ‘Hands of God’, Adios Diego: Newspaper Headlines
Image: Twitter 

The Argentine Football Association released a statement through its president Claudio Tapia, saying it "expresses its deepest pain at the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You'll always be in our hearts."

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!